Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

