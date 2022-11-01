Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,593 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Ryanair by 18.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ryanair by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,929,000 after buying an additional 532,961 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after buying an additional 612,114 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 13.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,669,000 after buying an additional 338,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ryanair by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,436,000 after buying an additional 246,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $74.06. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $127.25.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

