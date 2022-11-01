Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 113.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Entergy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Entergy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Entergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

