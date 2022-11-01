Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,129 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 107.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,042 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 3,500,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $419,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $366.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

