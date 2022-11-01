ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. CWM LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ING Groep by 296.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 284,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 212,689 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 88,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.24) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.37.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

