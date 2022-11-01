Assetmark Inc. Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Merchants Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 3.6% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 34.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $221.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.58.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

