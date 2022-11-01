Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,854 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 267,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $305,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.04.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

