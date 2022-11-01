Assetmark Inc. Has $323,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587,722 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,411,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,101,000 after buying an additional 3,280,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -156.52%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

