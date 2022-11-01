The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.97.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 535,332 shares of company stock worth $25,698,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

