Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 61.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 8,366.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $162.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $165.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

