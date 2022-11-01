AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMCX stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

