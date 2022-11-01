Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Twilio worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Twilio by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Twilio by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $317.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

