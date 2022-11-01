Barclays Initiates Coverage on Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 67 ($0.81) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TLW. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 73.11 ($0.88).

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

LON:TLW opened at GBX 42.22 ($0.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market capitalization of £607.45 million and a P/E ratio of 843.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.96. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 63.52 ($0.77).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

