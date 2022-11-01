Barclays Lowers SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,835

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,835 ($22.17) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,919.86 ($23.20).

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,576.50 ($19.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The stock has a market cap of £17.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 653.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,626.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,720.20. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,405 ($16.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.39).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

