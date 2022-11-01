NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 400

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NWG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 344.29 ($4.16).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 234.90 ($2.84) on Monday. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 276.09 ($3.34). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 233.04. The stock has a market cap of £22.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.92.

Insider Activity

About NatWest Group

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.