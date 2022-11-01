Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 262 ($3.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 275.33 ($3.33).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.