Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GSF opened at GBX 113.27 ($1.37) on Monday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 101 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.80 ($1.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £545.29 million and a P/E ratio of 811.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.56.

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.