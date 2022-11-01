TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of TFI International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.56.

TFII stock opened at $91.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average is $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $116.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in TFI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

