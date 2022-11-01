TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$172.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.56.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $91.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $116.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

TFI International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in TFI International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in TFI International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

