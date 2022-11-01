Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,350 ($28.40) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance

BRK stock opened at GBX 1,900 ($22.96) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,056.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,196.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,720.90 ($20.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £307.97 million and a P/E ratio of 13.16.

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($26.58), for a total value of £19,998 ($24,163.85). In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($22.75), for a total value of £63,626.57 ($76,880.82). Also, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 909 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($26.58), for a total value of £19,998 ($24,163.85). Insiders sold a total of 4,690 shares of company stock worth $9,216,707 over the last three months.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

(Get Rating)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

See Also

