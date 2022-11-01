Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Raised to GBX 144 at Barclays

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 121 ($1.46) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNA. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.17) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 121.50 ($1.47).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 77.30 ($0.93) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 773.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.80. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 60.68 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13).

In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,508 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £1,931.16 ($2,333.45). Insiders purchased a total of 7,997 shares of company stock valued at $607,536 over the last ninety days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

