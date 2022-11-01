WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Raised to $170.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $164.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $183.38. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 276.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

