Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.53) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 266 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 270.38 ($3.27).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

LON:DLG opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.47) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 200.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 1,022.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.70 ($3.79).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total value of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

