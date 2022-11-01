Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,343 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 36,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IJH opened at $242.53 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.88.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.