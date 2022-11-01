SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 586.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RWR stock opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.84. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

