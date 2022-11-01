Assetmark Inc. Has $369,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,461 shares of company stock worth $3,097,934 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $184.46 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.13.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

