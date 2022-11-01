Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 122.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,059.06 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,311,763. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.96.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

