Assetmark Inc. Has $393,000 Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SiTime by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SiTime by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Stock Performance

SITM opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average of $144.07. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $271,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,693.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,708 shares of company stock worth $983,774 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

SiTime Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

