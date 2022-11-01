GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,632 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GXII. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $242,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $347,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $488,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

GXII opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.89.

About GX Acquisition Corp. II

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

