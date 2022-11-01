Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCU – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TG Venture Acquisition were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance
TGVCU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.43.
TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TG Venture Acquisition (TGVCU)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for TG Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.