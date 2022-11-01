Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCU – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TG Venture Acquisition were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

TGVCU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

