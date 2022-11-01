Assetmark Inc. Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Ventas by 7.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 37,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $1,223,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ventas by 14.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 174,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 782.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.