Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 213.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 303,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 76.8% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 90.0% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $455,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

AIF stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

