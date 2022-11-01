Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $134,000 in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Home Plate Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Home Plate Acquisition by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Home Plate Acquisition by 5.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 621,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 30,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Plate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Home Plate Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Home Plate Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Home Plate Acquisition Profile

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

