Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 4,401 Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRSG. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $3,900,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. Omni Event Management Ltd grew its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,309,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 220,777 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRSG opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Company Profile

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.