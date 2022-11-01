14,128 Shares in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

