Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after buying an additional 1,152,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 382.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 693,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 691,334 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of CRK opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,887.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 150,800 shares of company stock worth $2,719,648. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.