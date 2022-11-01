Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $154,000 Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANZU. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,268,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,341,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after buying an additional 830,617 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 609,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 55,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Trading Down 0.2 %

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.