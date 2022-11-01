Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $157,000 in Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 345,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Investment in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Frontier Investment in the second quarter valued at about $4,855,000.

Frontier Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

FICVU stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Frontier Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

About Frontier Investment

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

