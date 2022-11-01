Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $168,000 Investment in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSAC. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 113,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 131,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

MSAC opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

