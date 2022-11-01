Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Stock Down 2.2 %

INTC opened at $28.43 on Monday. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

