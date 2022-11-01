17,160 Shares in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $985,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $988,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BWAQ stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

