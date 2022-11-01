Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $27.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Avantor to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

NYSE AVTR opened at $20.17 on Monday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Avantor by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 217.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

