Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQU) Holdings Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQU – Get Rating) by 423.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blue World Acquisition were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWAQU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, and related industries.

