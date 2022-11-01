Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,868 Shares of Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating) by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mana Capital Acquisition were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Mana Capital Acquisition Stock Down 24.1 %

Shares of MAAQU opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

Mana Capital Acquisition Profile

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

