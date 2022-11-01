Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU – Get Rating) by 253.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Price Performance

Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

About Authentic Equity Acquisition

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

