Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 18,874 Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) by 988.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $2,249,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 622,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 77,689 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DISA opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.