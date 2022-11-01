Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,172 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 274,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

