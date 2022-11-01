13,378 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

