Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 54,694 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 348,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

MYN opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.