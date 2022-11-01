Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,107,000 after buying an additional 993,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,049,000 after buying an additional 886,455 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,043,000 after buying an additional 359,994 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

